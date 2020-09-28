Rose Leslie, Kit Harington and Sophie Turner baby news

Entertainment

Winter is coming, but so is parenthood

“Game of Thrones” stars have been busy since the phenomenally popular HBO series went off the air in 2019 ( HBO is owned by CNN”s parent company).

Rose Leslie has revealed that she and her husband, “GOT” co-star Kit Harington, are expecting their first child.

The couple played star-crossed lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow on the series and married in 2018.

Leslie debuted her baby bump in the new issue of the UK magazine, Make, which noted “Not many people can pull off a Stella McCartney floor-length silk frock and a fashion shoot when expecting a baby but Rose Leslie shows no sign of fatigue.”

She and Harington are well-known for being private and she told the publication that they have been quarantining in their new Tudor manor house in East Anglia which she jokingly called “the house that Jon Snow built.”

“It’s incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it,” she said. “I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams.”

The magazine notes that “After years of living in New York, it’s a return to nature for Rose and a chance to set up home with her husband, and new baby.”

“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup,” she said. “It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It’s so peaceful.”

Meanwhile their “Game of Thrones” co-star Sophie Turner shared some throwback photos of her pregnancy over the weekend on her verified Instagram account.

Turner and her husband, singer Joe Jonas, welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July.