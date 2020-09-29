Barry Jenkins to direct ‘Lion King’ follow-up

Entertainment

Be prepared for sensational news: Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins is joining the Disney family.

The “Moonlight” director is set to helm Disney’s follow-up to “The Lion King.”

“Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters,” Jenkins said in a statement obtained by CNN. “Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”

“The Lion King” received the live-action treatment in the 2019 remake from director Jon Favreau, joining Disney’s growing list of animated tales to be retold through a more realistic lens.

The new “Lion King” was a success, grossing an estimated $1.66 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

The cast included Donald Glover, Beyoncé and more.

Jenkins has been recently working on his limited TV series for Amazon, “The Underground Railroad.” Production wrapped days ago, after being delayed due to the global pandemic.

Jenkins is arguably best known for his best picture-winning film “Moonlight,” a coming-of-age tale.

He followed up that film with 2018’s “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which resulted in a best supporting actress Oscar win for Regina King.