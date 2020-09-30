‘The Bachelorette’ host Chris Harrison promises the ‘most explosive’ season fans have ever seen

Entertainment

“The Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison just warned viewers of a wild ride this season and revealed that Bachelorette Clare Crawley had “blown up” the show.

“Clare took us on a journey the likes of which we have never seen,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. “This will be a roller-coaster ride unlike any other.”

“Clare is always one that wears her heart on her sleeve. She is always emotional. She’s not a Bachelorette where I had to think, ‘Where is she right now, emotionally? Where does she stand right now?'” he added. “Clare is ready to express herself.”

Crawley, who was a finalist on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of “The Bachelor,” was serious about finding love, Harrison told ET.

“She came into this unbelievably sincere and serious about finding love, finding a man, and it really wasn’t about the pomp and circumstance for her. It wasn’t about all the pageantry. It was about coming in and finding somebody, and I really respect the fact that this woman knows exactly what she wants and she is not afraid to go get it,” Harrison said.

Former “Bachelor” finalist Tayshia Adams was also mysteriously brought in for the new season. Production was quarantined this season in Palm Springs, California, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Bachelor Nation and the world are not ready for what happened inside the (bubble),” Harrison said of the new location. “It is unlike anything we have ever seen on this show before. I know I say that sometimes, but I truly think we have outdone ourselves this time.”

He added: “I think it definitely goes up on the Mount Rushmore of wild seasons of ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette.'”