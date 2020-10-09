It’s a boy! Mindy Kaling announces she had her second child in September

Entertainment

It’s a boy!

Actress Mindy Kaling announced she had a baby boy on September 3. His name is Spencer, and he’s Kaling’s second child, along with her 2-year-old daughter.

Kaling made the surprise announcement Thursday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

With so much heartbreak in the world, Kaling said, she didn’t want to go out of her way to publicize her pregnancy.

Already, she’s spotted a key difference in parenting her brood.

“Saying ‘my son’ feels very formal,” Kaling told Colbert, whereas “saying ‘my daughter’ feels contemporary and of the moment. But saying ‘a son’ feels so old-timey.”

Kaling’s daughter’s reaction to having a baby on the way was “very ambivalent at first, I would say, to be generous. She was really worried about her toys getting taken.” But the little girl was delighted when the infant arrived and realized he couldn’t take her toys, Kaling added.

“She’s a huge fan, now that she’s met him,” Kaling said.