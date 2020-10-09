Kendall and Kylie Jenner fight on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Entertainment

There was another battle among sisters on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Audiences Thursday night learned of an argument between the youngest siblings, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. It followed a fight the series aired earlier this year between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

The latest episode involved their mother/momanger, Kris Jenner, finally getting around to seeing footage of Kourtney and Kim coming to blows and deciding they all needed a family trip to bond.

Heading to the family’s house in Palm Springs, California, Kylie is noticeably absent, and Kendall has some feelings about it.

“If Kylie ends up coming, that’ll be really nice,” Kendall says during a confessional. “She does miss out on a lot of family trips, which, you know, is sad sometimes.”

Turns out Kylie was celebrating her best friend’s birthday in Los Angeles.

All seems well when Kylie finally does link up with her family until Kendall gets annoyed that Kylie wears an outfit she wanted to wear.

Then some of the family heads for a night out at a drag show while Kendall opts to take a nap in the car after telling Kourtney that later she wants to head back home with Kylie.

Following the drag show, Kylie and their mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, climb into the sports utility vehicle Kendall was resting in — and all heck breaks loose, off camera.

“Should we give them my address so they can drop me at home?” Kendall asks Kylie.

“Why would I drop you home, Kendall?,” Kylie responds. “I’m not going to drive through the city to drop you home.”

The fight that follows is overheard by Kris Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and sister Khloe Kardashian via phone as the women are in another vehicle. Kim demands that their driver turn around to get Kendall.

Distraught Kendall enters their vehicle declaring she will never speak to Kylie or Gamble again and tells her family members things got physical between her and her baby sister.

“The fact that my sister, my blood, was reacting that way,” a tearful Kendall says. “It’s so upsetting.”

It was announced last month that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” sill soon end it’s run on E! after 14 years and 20 seasons.