A unique pop-up restaurant opening at Singapore’s airport sold out in 30 minutes

Entertainment

A pop-up restaurant in Singapore’s Airport sold out 30 minutes after it opened for reservations.

Singapore Airlines is responsible for the popular Restaurant A380 pop-up at Changi Airport. The unique restaurant is a dining experience on board an Airbus A380, the world’s biggest passenger plane.

Due to the demand when it opened reservations on October 12, SIA has reopened the wait-list and added two more days allowing for more customers for lunch and dinner.

The restaurant was originally only going to be open on October 24 and 25, but the airline added October 31 and November 1.

“We are grateful for the extremely strong support from our customers, and we look forward to welcoming them to Restaurant A380 Changi,” said Lee Lik Hsin, SIA Executive Vice President Commercial said in a news release.

The airline will use two of their jumbo jets for the experience. Customers have their choice of cabin class and special menus will correspond with each level.

First-class seating includes a five-course meal including a cheese and fruit course.

“All diners will receive KrisShop discounts, a limited edition goodie bag and additional gifts if they turn up in traditional heritage wear,” according to the initial press release.

Only half the seats on the plane will be available to ensure proper social distance, so the lucky diners who get off the wait-list will truly have had a one of a kind experience.