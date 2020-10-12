Jennifer Aniston introduces adorable rescue puppy, Lord Chesterfield

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston is in love.

The actress introduced her new puppy, Lord Chesterfield, in a post Sunday on her verified Instagram account.

The video shows the pup asleep with a snack in his mouth and it’s ridiculously cute.

“Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield,” the caption on the video reads. “He stole my heart immediately.”

She also thanked The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa and wrote that she was “Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes.”

Last year Aniston lost her beloved white German shepherd, Dolly, whom she shared with her ex, actor Justin Theroux.

In December she told People magazine she had come “so close” to getting a new pet.

“And my friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes,” she added. “And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would. But I have to be very sensitive to (Aniston’s dogs) Clyde and Sophie because it’s all about whether they are going to be happy.”