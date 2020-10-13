Clare Crawley’s journey on ‘The Bachelorette’ ‘doesn’t end well’

Entertainment

“The Bachelorette” really may be headed into its most dramatic season ever.

Clare Crawley’s journey starts tonight and the latest trailer for the show teases a rocky road to love for the newest Bachelorette, complete with tears and shouting.

According to host Chris Harrison, whatever is happens between Crawley and the group of men in the house “doesn’t end well.”

“I’ve been looking for love my entire life. I’m 39. This might just be my last chance,” Crowley teases, adding, “I promise you: this finger will be no bare no more.”

And when she greets contestant Dale Moss at his limousine, she declares love at first sight. “I definitely felt like I just met my husband,” she says.

Things take a dramatic turn when Crawley tells off the group after one contestant yells at her, “I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette.”

Crawley comes back saying she’s “single because I didn’t settle for men like that.”

Another contestant threatens to walk out and yet another wonders who the Bachelorette actually is.

Harrison is already seen canceling a rose ceremony.

He tells Crawley in private, “The path we’re on right now, it doesn’t end well. For you, for the guys, for anybody.”

“Congratulations,” he adds, “You’ve just blown up ‘The Bachelorette.”

Crawley’s season was filmed in Palm Springs resort in July with a two-week quarantine for cast and crew, temperature checks and Covid-19 testing.