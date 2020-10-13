Stevie Wonder leaves Motown and releases two new songs

Entertainment

Stevie Wonder released two new songs Tuesday with the launch of his new label, So What the Fuss Records.

The legendary recording artist held a virtual press conference Tuesday to announce his new music, marketed and distributed by Republic Records, which is part of Universal Music Group. The move marks a break from Wonder’s nearly 60-year career with Motown.

“Even though I have left Motown, I never leave Motown,” Wonder said. “That’s Detroit. So I’m sure that we can figure out how we can do some things at Motown.”

Wonder was just 11 years old when Motown first signed him to a contract in 1961.

“Where Is Our Love Song” features Gary Clark Jr. and “Can’t Put It in The Hands of Fate” features Rapsody, Cordae, Chika and Busta Rhymes.

All of the proceeds from “Where Is Our Love Song” will go to Feeding America.

“In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity,” Wonder said about the donation in a statement.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Wonder also encouraged his listeners to vote in the presidential election next month.

“We can’t put voting in the hands of fate. The universe is watching us. And for me, we’ve got to vote justice in and injustice out. That’s just what time it is. That’s down the ballot by the way, from your local to your state to your national — handle that,” he said.

Wonder’s last studio album was 2005’s “A Time to Love.” He revealed during London’s BST Festival last year that he was scheduled for a kidney transplant, which reportedly happened in September.

Two weeks ago, Wonder released a YouTube video called “The Universe Is Watching Us — Stevie Wonder In His Feelings,” in which he spoke about systemic racism in America and the Black Lives Matter movement.