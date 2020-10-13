‘The Crown’ Season 4 trailer previews a royal wedding

Entertainment

Once upon a time, “The Crown” Season 4 trailer made us lose our minds.

That was this morning.

In the newly released sneak peek at the new season of Netflix’s crown jewel, viewers are given their first peek at the romance between Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin), including their opulent wedding day.

According to Netflix, costume designer Amy Roberts modeled Diana’s wedding dress after the original but “wanted to create something that wasn’t an exact replica.”

The wedding is just a small piece of the action this season, however.

Elsewhere, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) will experience tensions with Britain’s first female Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), and the royal family grapples with increasing division.

In other words, everything is far from happily ever after. Four seasons into the show, however, we should know by now that royal life is no fairy tale.