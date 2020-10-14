Billboard Music Awards 2020: See Who Won

Entertainment

The Billboard Music Awards are taking place Wednesday with Kelly Clarkson as the host.

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish lead with the most nominations.

A full list of nominees follows. Winners will be updated throughout the night.

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish

Lover, Taylor Swift

Free Spirit, Khalid

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

Top Hot 100 Song

“Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi

“bad guy,” Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

Pink

Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice Wrld

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

Metallica

Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande “Thank U, Next”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Taylor Swift “Lover”

Top Soundtrack

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12, Melanie Martinez

The Dirt, Motley Crue

Top R&B Album

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé

Changes, Justin Bieber

Indigo, Chris Brown

Free Spirit, Khalid

Over It, Summer Walker

Top Rap Album

Kirk, DaBaby

Death Race For Love, Juice Wrld

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

So Much Fun, Young Thug

Top Country Album

Experiment, Kane Brown

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

GIRL, Maren Morris

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Album

III, The Lumineers

We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Fear Inoculum, Tool

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Top Latin Album

Oasis, J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Gangalee, Farruko

11:11, Maluma

Utopia, Romeo Santos

Suenos, Sech