Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, looks ageless as she campaigns to save Halloween

If there’s a solid reason for staying out of the sun like a vampire, it’s Elvira’s stunning face.

The 69-year-old iconic horror character, real name Cassandra Peterson, debuted a “Don’t Cancel Halloween” video on Tuesday, looking like she hasn’t aged a day since creating her alter-ego nearly 40 years ago.

In the video, posted to Elvira, Mistress of the Dark YouTube channel, the goth queen performs a parody of Madonna’s 1983 classic song “Holiday,” changing the lyrics to stress the importance of Halloween and her love of trick or treating.

She sings: “I’m the Queen of Halloween/Covid-19 ruined everything/If they cancel Halloween/ cause we’re still in quarantine/ It would make me so mad/It would suck/ It would suck so bad.”

It’s quite something.

Fans were delighted to see her new work, with one commenting, “When I started watching this I thought it was re-run from 20 years ago, then I noticed all the timely references to Covid. It’s astounding that Elvira looks so good. I say keep going!”

“Elvira still rocking!” another wrote.

Elvira originally came on the scene in 1981 as the host of the horror movie program, “Elvira’s Movie Macabre.” She has since starred in series and sequels and has become synonymous with Halloween.