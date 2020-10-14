Stevie Nicks wins the ‘Dreams’ Tik Tok challenge

Entertainment

Stevie Nicks has effectively ended the “Dreams” TikTok challenge.

The singer, who has talked about being a technophobe, joined the platform and posted a single, simple video that was all we needed.

Here’s the back story: A man named Nathan Apodaca went viral after he posted a video of himself on TikTok riding his long board while lip-synching the Fleetwood Mac hit “Dreams” and drinking an Ocean Spray beverage.

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood heard about it and joined TikTok to have some fun by recreating Apodaca’s video.

Other people also took up the “challenge” and started posting their own versions.

The whole thing got so big that Ocean Spray even gave Apodaca a new truck, since the whole reason he was riding the long board was because his vehicle wasn’t working.

Enter Nicks, writer and lead singer of the classic song with its memorable chorus, “Thunder only happens when it’s raining…”

On Tuesday, she hopped on TikTok and posted a video of her, sitting at a piano, putting on roller skates and singing along.

“Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up!” she wrote in the caption.

Beside her is a record player and, of course, a container of Ocean Spray juice.

Game over.

“Dreams” hit No. 1 in 1977 as a single from Fleetwood Mac’s mega-selling “Rumours” album.