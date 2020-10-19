‘The Voice’ returns tonight with a virtual audience and an audition to inspire your soul

Entertainment

“The Voice” returns tonight for its season 19 premiere with an episode that will be unlike any other.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the audience will be virtual and the four judges: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and John Legend will be adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Aside from the differences this season will bring, one thing remains the same — talent. And the breakout star from the season premiere that you should watch for is Tamara Jade.

Jade performs Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” and she gets all four judges to turn their chairs around.

Clarkson said to Jade, “I just think that you should be on my team because I love you.”

But not so fast, Shelton also tries to persuade Jade to join his team, “I was the last one to hit my button,” he said. “The choruses were so over the top incredible that I finally said, ‘screw it.’ Artist to artist this makes zero sense for you to go with somebody like me but coaches to artists I think it makes perfect sense. I’ve been doing this a long time and I’m always going to be honest with you because I want to see you go as far as you can go.”

But who does Jade decide to go with? You’ll have to tune in to NBC tonight to find out.