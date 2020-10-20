Derek Hough returns to the floor on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Entertainment

Derek Hough returned to the floor on Monday’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars” to perform a sexy routine with girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

The two danced a paso doble to Taalbi Brothers’ “Uccen.” It was Hough’s first time dancing on the show since 2017. He finished in sixth place on Season 23 in 2016 and holds the wins record by a pro with six mirrorball trophies.

Hough and Erbert, who have been dating for five years, say they have grown even closer during the pandemic. “We came together, we got closer. We grew as a couple tremendously,” Hough recently said during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“Tonight I’m performing on the @dancingabc floor for the first time in over 3 Years, and I wouldn’t want to be dancing with anyone else . Also, why am I holding her ear?” Hough wrote on Instagram in advance of the performance.

The show described their performance as “FIRE.”