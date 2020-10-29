‘The Masked Dancer’ is coming

Entertainment

It takes who to tango?

Fox is bringing a spinoff of its successful “The Masked Singer” reality series to air in December.

“The Masked Dancer” will be hosted by “The Office” star and comedian Craig Robinson, and will operate on much the same premise.

Inspired by a popular segment featured on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the new program “will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities.”

“Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together; spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more,” according to a press release. “Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks.”

The show’s panel will consist of Ken Jeong, from “The Masked Singer” and “I Can See Your Voice”; world-famous choreographer and singer Paula Abdul; actor Brian Austin Green, the former Giraffe contestant on “The Masked Singer”; and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale.

A premiere date will be announced later.