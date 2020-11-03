Standup specials to watch if you need some comic relief from the election

Entertainment

It’s election day, anxiety is high.

But there’s always standup comedy to turn to if you need a break from the coverage.

Here are five specials we recommend for a laugh (or to lower your heart rate.)

“Marc Maron: End Times Fun” (Netflix)

Who else could make a dooms day scenario hilarious? Maron makes fun of supplements, wildfires, and evangelicals, which all leads to a masterful final joke that will have you rolling. If you like this special try Maron’s 2017 special, “Too Real.”

“Chelsea Handler: Evolution” (HBO Max)

Not that you want to cry during a standup special, but Handler takes the audience on such an emotional journey in this special, her first in six years. She’s at her best here,filmed live in front of a small audience socially distanced at tables due to the pandemic. Handler talks edibles, personal growth and 50 Cent.

“Michelle Buteau: Wecome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)

Buteau is a shining light of positivity and quick wit. She talks being a mom to twins, her Dutch husband’s language and self love.

“Sam Jay: 3 In the Morning” (Netflix)

“Then she started packing a third bag, and that really confused me, ’cause she only has two arms.” Enough said.

“Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker” (YouTube)

Heidecker makes fun of standup itself, turning everything upside down and inside out. It gets funnier as it goes on. And no, Julia Roberts is not in the audience.