Travis Scott is taking a break from Instagram

Entertainment

Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account after posting a picture of himself dressed as Batman for Halloween.

Some fan reaction to the costume was mixed.

Scott had posed in a chocolate-brown Batman suit, next to matching cars and luggage.

By Sunday morning, his Instagram account was deleted.

A representative for Scott told CNN the Halloween reaction had nothing to do with his decision to delete his account. At this critical time in our culture, he’s taking a break from social media to focus on his family and hopes to encourage his fans to do the same, ​the representative said.

Scott is also working on a concert event with Fortnite and recently had a meal collaboration with McDonald’s.