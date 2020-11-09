BTS and other 2020 MTV EMA winners

Entertainment

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards dealt with the pandemic by filming all over the world and it was a good night for BTS.

The wildly popular K-pop group won four awards “best song,” “best group,” “best virtual live” and “biggest fans.”

Lady Gaga went in leading the nominations with six and scored two, “best artist” and “best US act.”

Here is a full list of the winners with the winners noted with *WINNER :

Best Video

Billie Eilish — everything i wanted

Cardi B — WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled featuring Drake ‘Popstar’ starring Justin Bieber *WINNER

Karol G — Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande — Rain On Me

Taylor Swift — The Man

The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga *WINNER

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS — Dynamite *WINNER

DaBaby — Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa — Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande — Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch — The Box

The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez — Ice Cream

Cardi B — WAP ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby — Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber — Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G — Tusa ft. Nicki Minaj *WINNER

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande — Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato — I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix *WINNER

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS *WINNER

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat *WINNER

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS *WINNER

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G *WINNER

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay *WINNER

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B *WINNER

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta *WINNER

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams *WINNER

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak — Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia — Let’s love

Demi Lovato — I Love Me

H.E.R. — I Can’t Breathe *WINNER

Jorja Smith — By Any Means

Lil Baby — The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD *WINNER

Best Virtual Live

BTS BANG BANG CON — The Live *WINNER

J Balvin — Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land — Around The World

Little Mix — UNCancelled

Maluma — Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute