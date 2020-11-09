Matthew Broderick ‘very grateful’ for marriage to Sarah Jessica Parker

Entertainment

Believe it or not, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker have been married for 23 years.

Broderick can barely believe it himself.

The actor recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show with Bruce Bozzi, for a special “Quarantined with Bruce” episode. When asked about the secret to his marriage to Parker, Broderick said, “I don’t know.”

“I keep reading communication, and she’s my best friend,” Broderick joked. “Uh, any cliché you want!”

“I don’t know the, the, the secret at all, but I, you know, but I’m very grateful and I love her and, it’s amazing,” he went on to say. “I mean, I can’t believe that it’s been that long. It doesn’t feel like it.”

The star said he also can’t wrap his brain around the fact they are the parents of an 18-year-old son.

He also complimented Parker on her acting skills as the two of them briefly appeared together in a revival of “Plaza Suite” before the pandemic took hold.

“And I hadn’t really, had never acted with her onstage and had never really acted with her at all. And I was just reminded of how funny and smart and know what a great comic actor she is, or actor, never mind the comic part,” Broderick said. “But, she just, she’s very good at it. So it’s, I hope everybody gets to see her do it.”