Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ back on top after Biden win

Entertainment

“Party in the U.S.A.” is back on the charts after Joe Biden’s victory and no one’s happier about it than Miley Cyrus.

Biden voters across the United States have purchased Cyrus’ hit, released in 2009. The single re-entered the Top 200 in the days following President-elect Biden’s triumph over President Donald Trump.

Chart Data released the news on Twitter, writing the song had “re-entered the top 200 on US iTunes.”

Cyrus herself shared a video of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris dancing with the song edited in, and captioned it, “Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!”

She’s since been re-tweeting videos of fans celebrating Biden’s win with dance parties to her hit.