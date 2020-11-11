Jason Momoa was in debt after ‘Game of Thrones’

Entertainment

According to Jason Momoa he was “completely in debt” and “starving” immediately following his role on the hit series “Game of Thrones.”

“I couldn’t get work,” the actor recently told InStyle magazine. “It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Momoa is married to actress Lisa Bonet and they are the parents of two children together. He is also step-dad to actress Zoe Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter with ex-husband, rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Things got better awhile after he played Khal Drogo on the first season of the HBO series (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company).

Momoa first got into the business on “Baywatch Hawaii” and the water theme has been good for him since he went on to play superhero Aquaman.

He’s got plenty of acting gigs now, including a second season of his Apple TV+ series, “See,” and he also appears in the film “Dune.”

Momoa talked to the publication about how it felt to see the “Dune” trailer for the first time.

“It was ‘Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem,’ and I’m just like, ‘Oh my god. I can’t believe my name was with those names,'” Momoa said. “I feel like I’m still a kid, freaking out.”