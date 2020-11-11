Oprah Winfrey special with Barack Obama coming to Apple TV+

Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey sat down with former President Barack Obama on Wednesday for an interview about his upcoming memoir, “A Promised Land.”

The conversation will be made available for free and debut on Tuesday, Nov. 17 on Apple TV+, the same day as the memoir’s long-awaited release.

“This book was worth the wait,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Everybody who reads it is going to be on this journey from the grueling and monotonous grind of the campaign, to taking us inside the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room and the Situation Room and sometimes, even the bedroom. This book has both the intimacy and the grandeur coming through in this memoir, and I have so been looking forward to speaking with him about all of it.”

“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one,” Obama wrote in a September tweet. “In ‘A Promised Land,’ I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody.”

The 768-page book, published by Crown, will be issued in 25 languages.

“The Oprah Conversation” is a series featuring Winfrey’s signature interviews with newsmakers and thought leaders on a wide range of timely topics. The episodes have been filmed remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic.