Rupert Grint joined Instagram to intro his new baby

Entertainment

A special little someone has Rupert Grint on Instagram now.

The “Harry Potter” star joined Instagram on Monday and promptly introduced his new daughter.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!” the caption of a selfie of him cradling the newborn reads. “Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their baby six months ago.

Groome is also in the industry and is best known for her role in the drama, “London to Brighton.”

Grint’s latest role is as Julian Pearce in the TV series, “Servant.”