Britney Spears’ early birthday Hawaiian vacay

Entertainment

Her birthday isn’t until December, but Britney Spears is not waiting to celebrate.

The superstar singer turns 39 on December 2 and on Monday she posted some photos on her verified Instagram account of her heading out on a trip.

“I’m doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment,” the caption showing Spears apparently on a private jet with a fruit and vegetable platter interestingly arranged. “PS … I wanted to get creative.”

Another photo showed her and her boyfriend Sam Asghari wearing masks and standing outside the jet.

“Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration,” that caption read.

Asghari posted the same photo along with one of him on the jet, writing “Hang loose trip to paradise to celebrate lioness’s Early Birthday.”

In a later posting, Spears revealed their location.

“We be like …… in Maui,” she wrote in the caption of photos showing her and Asghari rocking sunglasses. “PS …. don’t mind my hair.”