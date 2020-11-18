Peanuts holiday specials to air on PBS in deal with Apple

Entertainment

It’s good news, Charlie Brown: You’re coming back to broadcast TV.

PBS, PBS Kids and Apple announced Wednesday that Snoopy and the gang will be coming to television for the holidays, after all.

Though Apple TV+ has the rights to Peanuts content, a new deal with PBS will enable the broadcaster to air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this year.

The beloved specials will air ad free on November 22 and December 13, respectively, a release said.

This comes in addition to the previously announced plans for the specials to stream on Apple TV+. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available starting November 18 and free to watch from November 25-27

A similar approach is being taken with “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which will be available December 4 and stream for free from December 11-13.