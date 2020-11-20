‘Coming 2 America’ sequel to be released on Amazon in March

Entertainment

“Coming 2 America” is coming to Amazon.

Amazon Studios has acquired worldwide rights to the sequel to the iconic comedy “Coming to America,” which will be available on Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

The sequel is set in the royal country of Zamunda, where newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his best friend, Semmi (Arsenio Hall) return to after living in Queens, New York.

Many original cast will also return, including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the barbershop crew.

New characters will be played by Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

Paramount Pictures closed the deal with Amazon bypassing a theatrical release because of Covid-19.