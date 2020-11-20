Latin Grammys 2020: The winners list

Entertainment

Natalia Lafourcade competed against the men and won.

In the male-dominated Album of the Year category at Thursday’s Latin Grammys, she bested the whole slate to snag the Grammy with her album, “Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1.”

Lafourcade won in all three categories she was nominated in, which included Best Alternative Song (for “En Cantos” with iLe) and Best Regional Song (for “Mi Religión”). She tied with fellow artists Rosalía and Carlos Vives for the most wins of the night.

Going into the event — which, because of the pandemic, was produced out of multiple countries — reggaeton artist J Balvin broke a record for most nominations in the year, with 13. His “Colores” wound up wining for Best Urban Album.

J Blavin was also one of the performers at the event, which also included Pitbull paying tribute to frontline workers.

Below is the list of the nominees in some of the top categories, with the winners noted with an asterisk and in bold:

Record Of The Year

“China” — Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin

“Cuando Estés Aquí” — Pablo Alborán

“Vete” — Bad Bunny

“Solari Yacumenza” — Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080

“Rojo” — J Balvin

“Tutu” — Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó

“Lo Que En Ti Veo” — Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi

“Tusa” — Karol G & Nicki Minaj

“René” — Residente

Contigo” — Alejandro Sanz *WINNER

Album Of The Year

“YHLQMDLG” — Bad Bunny

“Oasis” — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Colores” — J Balvin

“Por Primera Vez” — Camilo

“Mesa para Dos” — Kany García

“Aire (Versión Día)” — Jesse & Joy

“Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1” — Natalia Lafourcade *WINNER

“Pausa” — Ricky Martin

“La Conquista del Espacio” — Fito Páez

“Cumbiana” — Carlos Vives

Song Of The Year

“ADMV” — Vicente Barco, Edgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)

“Bonita” — Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)

“Codo Con Codo” — Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

“El Mismo Aire” — Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)

“For Sale” — Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)

“#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)” — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

“Lo Que En Ti Veo” — Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)

“René” — Residente, songwriter (Residente) *WINNER

“Tiburones” — Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)

“Tusa” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)

“Tutu” — Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)

Best New Artist

Anuel AA

Rauw Alejandro

Mike Bahía *WINNER

Cazzu

Conociendo Rusia

Soy Emilia

Kurt

Nicki Nicole

Nathy Peluso

Pitizion

Wos

Best Pop Song

“Amor en Cuarentena” — Raquel Sofía

“Bonita” — Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes y Sebastian Yatra)

“Cuando Estes Aqui” — Pablo Alborán

“Tutu” — Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo featuring Pedro Capó) *WINNER

“Una Vez Mas” — Elsa Carvajal, Grettel Garibaldi, Susana Isaza & Ximena Sariñana, songwriters (Ximena Sariñana)

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Spoiler” — Aitana

“Prisma”— Beret

“Por Primera Vez — Camilo

“Más Futuro Que Pasado” — Juanes

“Pausa” — Ricky Martin *WINNER

Best Reggaeton Performance

“Yo Perreo Sola” — Bad Bunny *WINNER

“Morado”— J Balvin

“Loco Contigo” — Dj Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga

“Porfa” — Feid & Justin Quiles

“Chicharrón” — Guaynaa Featuring Cauty

“Te Soñé de Nuevo” — Ozuna

“Si Te Vas” — Sech & Ozuna

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album

“Energía Para Regalar” — El Caribefunk

“Mi Derriengue”— Riccie Oriach

“Mariposas” — Omara Portuondo

“Alter Ego” — Prince Royce

“Cumbiana” — Carlos Vives *WINNER

Best Urban Album

“Emmanuel” — Anuel AA

“YHLQMDLG”— Bad Bunny

“Oasis” — J Balvin and Bad Bunny

“Colores” — J Balvin *WINNER

“FERXXO (VOL 1: M.O.R.)” — Feid

“Nibiru” -— Ozuna

“1 of 1” — Sech

“Easy Money Baby” — Myke Towers

The full list of winners can be found at Grammy.com.