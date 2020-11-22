Megan Thee Stallion gave us ‘Body’ on the AMAs

Entertainment

It didn’t matter that Megan Thee Stallion couldn’t rap all the words during Sunday night’s American Music Awards (thanks, censors) — because she still killed it.

She did not disappoint with her performance of her new single, “Body.”

Megan Thee Stallion shook it, dropped it and reminded the world why she’s currently the hottest female rapper in the game.

As AMAs host Taraji P. Henson noted, the 25-year-old artist has at the top of the charts and in the headlines this past year.

She wrote a New York Times opinion piece last month that touched on everything from how she was recently injured in a shooting to how she controls her image and the legacy of Black female elected officials.

Her duet with fellow rapper Cardi B., titled “WAP,” produced both controversy and major bank for the women.