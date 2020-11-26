Drake sides with The Weeknd, says Grammys ‘may no longer matter’

Entertainment

Add Drake to the list of people who don’t sound happy that The Weeknd was shut out of this year’s Grammy nominations.

The rapper took to social media to complain about it.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” Drake wrote on his Instagram stories. “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways.”

Despite the commercial and critical success of The Weeknd’s “After Hours” album, and many industry observers considered his single, “Blinding Lights,” a frontrunner for song of the year, he did not receive Grammy nods.

Drake wrote that he, too, had thought that The Weeknd “was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way.”

“This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come,” Drake said.

CNN has reached out to the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammys, for comment on Drake’s post.

After the nominations were announced on Tuesday, The Weeknd took to Twitter.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency,” he wrote.

For years The Recording Academy has been the target of criticism that it is out of step with the preferences of consumers and has failed to recognize women and artists of color equally.

Nicki Minaj appeared to echo that latter point when she tweeted after the nominations “Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver.”

Singer Teyana Taylor tweeted that there were no female nominees in the best R&B album category.

Justin Bieber, who racked up nominations in both the pop and country categories, complained that he should be vying for R&B awards.

“To the Grammys I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry,” he wrote in a statement posted on his verified Instagram account. “I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was, and is, an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me.”