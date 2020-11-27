Revisiting the ‘Friends’ Thanksgiving episodes may sweeten the holiday

Entertainment

“Friends” always made Thanksgiving better. This year, we need to revisit the show’s Thanksgiving specials more than ever.

Over ten seasons, “Friends” viewers got to join in the tradition along with Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Ross and Chandler as they became their own family. They cooked, ate, fought, invited some A-list guests over, and always got up to some Turkey Day shenanigans. Missing family and my actual friends this holiday and in need of a good laugh, I re-watched all the “Friends” Thanksgiving specials. The binge made the hot mess of a meal 2020 has served us a little sweeter.

Here are some highlights:

Season 1, Episode 9 — “The One Where Underdog Got Away”

Monica puts on a one-woman performance after the group gets locked out of her apartment. As her voice gets increasingly higher, Chandler tells her “OK Monica, only dogs can hear you now.” The food is burnt, Chandler hates Thanksgiving, but it’s their first time spending it all together.

Season 2, Episode 8 — “The One With the List”

Ross makes a list, Rachel and Julie pros and cons. Of course Rachel finds the list.

Season 3, Episode 9 — “The One With the Football”

“Losers walk.” Losers talk.” The Geller siblings’ competitiveness comes out for all the gang to see.

Season 4, Episode 8 — “The One With Chandler in a Box”

When Chandler and Joey fall for the same girl, Chandler breaks Joey’s heart. He decides to prove his love for Joey by sitting in a box for six hours.

Season 5, Episode 8 — “The One With All the Thanksgivings”

Worth it for vintage Monica and Rachel alone. Plus, Chandler’s 80’s hair.

Season 6, Episode 9 — “The One Where Ross Got High”

Confessions and Monica ratting out Ross for smoking pot and stealing Playboys.

Season 7, Episode 8 — “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs”

Chandler doesn’t like Thanksgiving and guess who doesn’t like dogs either?

Season 8, Episode 9 — “The One With the Rumor”

Rumors about Rachel, friends from high school, and Brad Pitt brings pie.

Season 9, Episode 8 — “The One With Rachel’s Other Sister”

Rachel’s sister Amy (Christina Applegate) shows up and brings a bunch of drama with her.

Season 10, Episode 8 — “The One With the Late Thanksgiving”

Chandler and Monica receive the best news.

“Friends”currently streams on HBO Max, which like CNN is part of WarnerMedia.