Nicole Kidman sees your ‘The Undoing’ theories

Entertainment

Let’s try and do this with no spoilers shall we?

“The Undoing” is the latest “hurry up and binge it so we can talk about it” limited series and theories abound.

Nicole Kidman stars in the HBO thriller (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company) as Grace Fraser, a successful therapist married to oncologist Jonathan (played by Hugh Grant) with whom she shares a young son who attends an elite private school in New York City.

“A chasm opens in Grace’s seemingly perfect life: a violent death, a missing spouse, and a chain of terrible revelations,” is how HBO describes what happens.

Kidman hopped on her verified Instagram account stories to share some famous fans theories and comments including rapper Travis Scott, reality star/entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian and actresses Issa Rae and Kerry Washington.

Bravo host and executive Andy Cohen even got in on the conversation.

When former Real Housewives of New York cast member Carole Radziwill shared on social media what she thought happened, Kidman reposted it and used as an opportunity to ask Cohen if he thought her character “would make a good Real Housewife.”

“Grace might be too secretive and bottled up to be a good real housewife!” Cohen wrote on his Instagram story.

“The Undoing” reunites Kidman with writer David E. Kelley who worked with her on another HBO limited series which captured viewers attention, “Big Little Lies.”

Both of those series are based on novels: Jean Hanff Korelitz’s book “You Should Have Known” inspired “The Undoing” and the book “Big Little Lies” was written by Liane Moriarty.