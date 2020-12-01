Paul Walker’s daughter and co-stars remember him on anniversary of his death

Entertainment

Paul Walker died in a car crash on November 30, 2013, and some people who loved him marked the day.

On Monday the “Fast and Furious” star’s 22-year-old daughter, Meadow, posted an old photo of her and her father on her verified Instagram account.

“A silly day to remember in sadness. today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world,” the caption read. “Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping.”

The actor was a passenger in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT that slammed into a light pole and burst into flames in the community of Valencia in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles north of Hollywood.

The car was driven by his racing team partner Roger Rodas, who also died in the crash.

Walker’s “Fast and Furious” co-star and close friend Vin Diesel also posted a photo of him and the late star on his verified Instagram account.

“Seven years…Not a day passes…All love, Always,” DIesel’s caption read.

Their fellow co-star Jordana Brewster posted a photo of Walker writing simply, “7 years.”

Meadow Walker also honored her dad in September on what would have been his 47th birthday.