‘Riverdale’ drops drama packed Season 5 trailer

Entertainment

The trailer for “Riverdale” Season 5 is here and it’s packed with drama.

The show, returning to The CW in January 2021, picks up where it left off, with the students of Riverdale High in their final year.

The trailer teases the gang’s senior prom or, “the last dance we’ll have without our friends” as Archie (KJ Apa) says. The prom starts off innocently enough, but then things take a turn.

Last season, Archie and Betty (Lili Reinhart) form crushes on each other, and in the trailer, viewers see Veronica crying and saying, “something happened between Betty and Archie.”

The mysterious videotapes from last season are cut throughout the trailer, and get scarier and scarier.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production on Season 4, the storyline in the first three episodes of the upcoming season are the last three episodes of last season.

Production for Season 5 resumed in Vancouver, Canada, in September.

“Riverdale” Season 5 will air The CW on Wednesday, January 20.