Britney Spears releases Backstreet Boys collaboration ‘Matches’

Entertainment

Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys have a song that will certainly get you moving and grooving this holiday season.

Spears dropped the new song, “Matches,” early Friday morning, writing on Twitter, “‘Matches’ featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now !!!! I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together.”

The boy band was equally thrilled, tweeting, “What a GLORIOUS day it is … we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!”

The single is on the deluxe reissue of her 2016 album “Glory.”

Earlier this month, Spears released “Swimming in the Stars,” which was originally recorded for “Glory” but never included. She debuted the song on her 39th birthday.

The singer’s fans are elated as, before this month, it had been years since she released new music.

Spears announced last year that she was taking an indefinite work hiatus. She is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her father, who was appointed conservator over her day-to-day affairs and medical decisions. Spears has been fighting this12-year arrangement for some time.