Sundance Film Festival announces 2021 lineup

Entertainment

The Sundance Film Festival revealed its selection of 72 films from 29 countries for its 2021 event, which will be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the feature films in the lineup, 47% are directed by one or more women, according to the Festival.

Among those works are Robin Wright’s directorial debut, “Land” in which she also stars, and “Passing,” directed by Rebecca Hall and starring Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson.

“Togetherness has been an animating principle here at the Sundance Institute as we’ve worked to reimagine the Festival for 2021, because there is no Sundance without our community,” Sundance Institute Founder and President Robert Redford said in a press release.

Other projects with notable names include Questlove’s documentary, “Summer of Soul,” and “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” with Nicholas Cage.

The Sundance Film Festival will run from Jan. 28 – Feb. 3.