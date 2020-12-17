Keshia Knight Pulliam engaged to actor Brad James

Entertainment

Rudy from “The Cosby Show” is all grown up and getting married again.

Keshia Knight Pulliam, 41, is engaged to actor Brad James, 39.

She shared the news on her verified Instagram account.

“I said Yes!!,” she wrote. I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!!This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day.”

The actress was previously married to former professional football player Ed Hartwell and is the mother of a 3-year-old daughter named Ella.

According to People magazine, Pulliam and James met last year on the set of the TV movie “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta” and sparks flew.

Pulliam has worked often since her childhood role, most recently starring in the Tyler Perry series “House of Payne.”

James, who is best known for his role on another Tyler Perry sitcom “For Better or Worse,” also has been married.

“I think it’s better when you’ve been married before because you’re very clear in what you don’t desire,” Pulliam said during an interview in April. “It makes it so much clearer when you see what it is you do want.”