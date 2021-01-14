Travel to Antarctica during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Entertainment

If you’re planning to travel to Antarctica, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

Antarctica reported its first cases of Covid-19 in late December 2020. While scientists who observed strict quarantine rules sailed to the continent from the UK in November 2020, tourism remains severely restricted, with many cruise companies canceling their operations for the brief summer season.

What’s on offer

A remote icy wilderness at the end of the world, trips to Antarctica have grown in popularity in recent years, with travelers sailing across the Drake Passage from South America to catch a glimpse of sprawling penguin colonies, breaching whales and rare seabirds.

Who can go

Because Antarctica is a scientific preserve, special teams have been able to restart research work on the continent from the end of 2020. While tourism isn’t banned, the fact that most visitors can only arrive via ship means it’s almost impossible to go right now, as many cruises are not running at this time.

What are the restrictions?

Antarctica’s unique position as an internationally administered region means that it isn’t subject to Covid restrictions. However, because tourists access the continent from Chile and Argentina, they are subject to the entry rules of those countries. Travel to Argentina is off limits to all but nationals and permanent residents, who must present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Chile has been open to tourists from all countries since December 8; however, all travelers must have proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before departure, complete a health form and have travel insurance to cover the cost of Covid-related health care up to $30,000.

However, all major cruise companies have canceled operations for the 2020/21 season. Cruise ships remain a concern when it comes to Covid transmission, meaning sailings are not likely to take place until the next summer season in the Southern Hemisphere, in late 2021.

What’s the Covid-19 situation?

The first cases of Covid on Antarctica were reported on December 22, with 36 researchers and military personnel testing positive at a Chilean research base. On January 8, a Spanish research ship headed to the continent from Spain was diverted after a coronavirus outbreak on board. A research ship from New Zealand began a six-week voyage to the white continent on January 8, in one of the only full scientific expeditions to Antarctica to take place since the pandemic began.

What can visitors expect?

Any ships that do make it to Antarctica will find the waters far quieter than usual. If you’re on a ship that allows disembarkation, expect there to be strict protocols about handling equipment and protective gear.

