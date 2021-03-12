Sharon Osbourne apologizes for supporting Piers Morgan in Meghan row

Entertainment

Sharon Osbourne has issued a public apology to the Black community after facing controversy over her impassioned defense of Piers Morgan on panel show “The Talk”.

The 68-year-old star came under fire Wednesday after she demanded a definition of racism from Black co-host Sheryl Underwood during a heated discussion about Morgan’s controversial departure from ITV’s “Good Morning Britain,” following his remarks on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Osbourne had also defended Morgan on Twitter, telling the British journalist: “I am with you. I stand by you”.

In a statement shared to social media on Friday, Osbourne apologized for her outburst on “The Talk,” saying she “panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive” during her exchange with Underwood.

“After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday. I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community.”

She continued: “To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.

The former “America’s Got Talent” judge went on to say that “there are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism” and insisted that the association “spun me fast.”

Although Morgan had praised the star for publicly supporting him, Osbourne clarified her stance by insisting she does not “condone racism, misogyny or bullying”.

Referring to her earlier tweet about Morgan, she said: “Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction.”

She signed off by saying she hoped “we can collectively continue to learn from each other & from ourselves so we can all continue to pave the way for much needed growth & change.”

Morgan, who left his role of six years after widespread condemnation for casting doubt on Meghan’s comments about feeling suicidal, addressed his exit the day after it was announced,

“I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion,” he told reporters outside his home. “If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right.”