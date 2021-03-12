Traveling to France during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Entertainment

If you’re planning to travel to France, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

France has some of the most stringent Covid-19 restrictions in the world. Although it reopened to visitors over the summer, it went back into full lockdown during November and is only tentatively emerging now. Arrivals are limited to residents of the European Union and those who fulfill the French government’s exemption criteria.

What’s on offer

The historic boulevards of Paris, the fashionable sweep of La Croisette in Cannes and the rolling lavender fields and vineyards of Provence. France remains one of the world’s most enduring tourist destinations.

With superb food, even better wine and landscapes and cities to satisfy every kind of traveler, it never disappoints.

Who can go

From March 12, travelers arriving from Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the UK, as well as EU countries, can enter provided they submit a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure and a declaration indicating that they have no Covid symptoms.

Cross-border commuters are exempt from the mandatory test requirement.

Those from all other countries outside the EU must have a “compelling” health, family or professional reason for their visit.

What are the restrictions?

Travelers entering France from countries outside the EU for “compelling” reasons are asked to spend seven days in quarantine at a location of their choice.

The list has been widened to include further family situations so that couples and parents split between France and another country can travel to visit each other and/or their children.

What’s the Covid situation?

France has been one of the hardest hit countries in Europe, suffering over four million cases and nearly 90,000 deaths as of March 12. However, the numbers are far lower than they were in early November, when more than 86,000 cases were reported in a single day. In late December, case numbers fell to under 9,000 a day. But they’ve since increased again, with 25,279 new cases reported on March 4. The situation remains critical, with ongoing concerns about hospital capacity.

France relaunched its test and trace app in October. TousAntiCovid is available for iPhone and Android devices.

What can visitors expect?

France has brought back many of the tough measures which marked out its first lockdown in early 2020. A nationwide nightly curfew from 6 p.m to 6 a.m came into effect on January 16 and President Emmanuel Macron has indicated that it will remain in place until at least the end of March.

Bars, gyms, museums and theaters are closed, although shops and libraries are now open. Masks must be worn at all times on public transport and in enclosed public spaces.

From February 8, all teachers and children 7 and older are required to wear “category 1” masks, such as a surgical mask or an FFP2 medical mask while at school because of concerns that fabric masks may not provide a strong level of protection against the new Covid variants. Although ski lifts were expected to reopen by the end of January, the French government announced on January 21 that they will remain closed to the public for the time being.

While there have been calls for the government to impose a new national lockdown, Macron has avoided this so far.

However, a local weekend lockdown is currently in place in the southern coastal Alpes-Maritimes region, which includes Nice, Cannes and Antibes, and the region around the northern French port of Dunkerque.

The Pas-de-Calais area will be subject to similar restrictions on Saturdays and Sundays from March 6.

Olivier Veran, the country’s health minister, has previously stressed that it’s “possible and desirable” that France may not need to introduce national restrictions again.

Useful links

French government official site

Advice for foreign nationals planning trips to France

Tous Anti Covid app

Covid-19 official advice

Our latest coverage

France is suffering a “ski season from hell,” along with other European winter resorts, although a lucky few are reveling in the novelty of having a ski resort to themselves.

As for nonskiing developments, the European country recently passed a law protecting the “sensory heritage” of its rural areas, and its future for sleeper trains looks bright.

Want to know what it feels like to try to become French? CNN’s Channon Hodge gave it a go back in 2008.