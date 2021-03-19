Traveling to France during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Entertainment

If you’re planning to travel to France, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

France has some of the most stringent Covid-19 restrictions in the world. Although it reopened to visitors over the summer, it went back into full lockdown during November. After tentatively reopening in late January, several regions in the country were put under a new, less restrictive lockdown in March 2021. Arrivals are limited to residents of the European Union, Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and those who fulfill the French government’s exemption criteria.

What’s on offer

The historic boulevards of Paris, the fashionable sweep of La Croisette in Cannes and the rolling lavender fields and vineyards of Provence. France remains one of the world’s most enduring tourist destinations.

With superb food, even better wine and landscapes and cities to satisfy every kind of traveler, it never disappoints.

Who can go

From March 12, travelers arriving from Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the UK, as well as EU countries, can enter provided they submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure and a declaration indicating that they have no Covid symptoms.

Cross-border commuters are exempt from the mandatory test requirement.

Those from all other countries outside the EU must have a “compelling” health, family or professional reason for their visit.

What are the restrictions?

Travelers entering France from countries outside the EU for “compelling” reasons are asked to spend seven days in quarantine at a location of their choice.

The list has been widened to include further family situations so that couples and parents split between France and another country can travel to visit each other and/or their children.

What’s the Covid situation?

France has been one of the hardest hit countries in Europe, with more than 4.2 million cases and nearly 92,000 deaths as of March 19. However, the numbers are far lower than they were in early November, when more than 86,000 cases were reported in a single day. In late December, case numbers fell to under 9,000 a day. But they’ve been steadily rising since then, with 35,279 new cases reported on March 4. The situation remains critical, with ongoing concerns about hospital capacity.

France relaunched its test and trace app in October. TousAntiCovid is available for iPhone and Android devices.

What can visitors expect?

France has brought back many of the tough measures from its first lockdown in early 2020. The nationwide nightly curfew, which came into effect on January 16, is to be reduced by one hour to 7 p.m to 6 a.m from March 20.

Bars, gyms, museums and theaters are closed and nonessential shops, excluding book and music shops, will shut their doors again on Saturday, March 20. Masks must be worn at all times on public transport and in enclosed public spaces.

While there have been calls for the government to impose a new national lockdown, President Emmanuel Macron has avoided this so far.

However, 16 French regions are to be placed under a four-week lockdown on March 20 because rising Covid-19 infection rates in the country.

The areas affected are the eight departments of the greater Paris Ile-de-France region, the five departments of the northern French Hauts-de-France region, as well as Alpes-Maritimes, Seine-Maritime and Eure.

The new measures allow individuals to go outdoors to walk or exercise, provided they have an approval “certificate” and go no further than 10 kilometers from their homes.

Outings for essential reasons such as grocery shopping, medical appointments, going to work or taking children to school are also permitted, but travel between regions is banned unless there’s a valid reason.

Olivier Veran, the country’s health minister, has previously stressed that it’s “possible and desirable” that France may not need to introduce national restrictions again.

