Travel to Hawaii during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you’re planning to travel to Hawaii, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

Hawaii reopened to visitors from within the United States and a small number of countries in October, but visitors must provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test result.

All air passengers entering the United States must now present a negative test result. See below for details on which tests types are approved specifically for the state of Hawaii, including for Americans arriving from other states.

What’s on offer

Spectacular surfing, sandy beaches, traditional Pacific culture and rugged volcanoes — including the ongoing eruption of Kilauea. You can get daily updates on volcanic activity from the US Geological Survey here.

Hawaii’s geographical position and proud history make it unlike anywhere else in the United States.

Who can go

Travelers from the United States, Canada, Japan and South Korea are allowed to bypass Hawaii’s mandatory 10-day quarantine on most islands by following strict pre-travel testing rules (see below).

Beyond those countries, Hawaii is following CDC guidelines, meaning those who have been in Brazil, China, the European Schengen Area, Iran, Ireland, South Africa and the United Kingdom in the past 14 days will be denied entry. Travelers from all other countries must undergo a 10-day quarantine. Check the Safe Travels Hawai’i site for details as the situation evolves.

All tourists must also complete a Safe Travels Hawaii form and many will need to undergo a health screening on arrival.

Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines have created preclearance programs allowing passengers on many flights to show their test results before departure and bypass the airport document screening process in Hawaii.

Japan Airlines also recently added a preclearance program, and All Nippon Airways is adding one soon, according to Hawaii officials.

Travelers on select flights on Delta Air Lines and United Airlines from Los Angeles (LAX) to Honolulu (HNL) can enroll and use CLEAR’s Health Pass to securely link their test results to their verified identity before traveling.

What are the restrictions?

Hawaii’s travel restrictions are evolving rapidly.

Currently, all travelers must either undergo a 10-day quarantine or — if traveling from a handful of countries (listed above) to any island other than Kauai — avoid quarantine by presenting a negative test from a “trusted partner,” a list of which can be found on the Hawaii Covid-19 website.

For air travelers aged five and over entering Hawaii from abroad, getting a test from one of Hawaii’s approved Trusted Testing Partners will be particularly important because some tests accepted under the new US testing entry requirement that went into effect on January 26 would not allow travelers to bypass Hawaii’s quarantine.

Travelers, including those arriving from the US mainland, must have a negative test result before departing on the last leg of their trip to Hawaii. Test results must be uploaded to the Safe Travels Hawaii site before your flight to the islands or printed out prior to departure with the hard copy ready to present upon arrival. Otherwise, you will incur the 10-day quarantine.

There is a mandatory contact tracing requirement for all travelers from both the mainland and inter-island to Maui. All travelers to Maui have to download the AlohaSafe Alert app or another exposure notification app on their mobile phones. If you don’t, you’ll have to go into a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Visitors who have been in the state of Hawaii for more than three days may visit Kauai without quarantining by complying with a number of measures including a test more than three days after arriving in the state but within 72 hours before traveling to Kauai.

Kauai has a shortened three-day quarantine option for travelers arriving from out of state who participate in a “resort bubble” program.

However, Kauai recently rejoined the Safe Travels Hawaii program. Effective April 5, it will be unnecessary for Kauai’s out-of-state visitors to stay in a resort bubble or spend time on another Hawaiian island to get a quarantine exemption. Until then, visitors must still follow the current system.

Registration with Safe Travels Hawaii as soon as flights are booked is mandatory for all travelers older than 18. The form will generate a unique QR code that must be scanned on arrival. Negative tests must be uploaded here, and a questionnaire must be completed 24 hours ahead of travel.

The Safe Travels program randomly invites travelers to participate in a voluntary secondary test three to four days after arrival.

What’s the Covid situation?

With only about 30,000 cases and 463 deaths as of April 1, Hawaii has seen relatively low Covid numbers compared with other US states. Strict lockdown measures were put in place in March 2020 to ensure that the islands were not overwhelmed.

What can visitors expect?

Restrictions vary by island, although there is a statewide mask mandate — they must be worn whenever out in public.

Oahu has implemented a four-tier system of restrictions. It’s now in Tier 3 (Tier 4 is the least restrictive).

This means increased numbers in social gatherings are allowed — from no more than five people previously, to now no more than 10. Other new relaxed allowances:

— Weddings organized by event planning professionals at outdoor venues are now allowed with a maximum of 100 people per event (including staff).

— Groups of 10 people are allowed in restaurants regardless of household or living unit, and the capacity limit of 50% of legal occupancy is gone.

— Commercial recreational boating is allowed up to 50% capacity.

— Helicopter tours, plane tours and skydiving are allowed with groups of up to 10 people.

— Bars are allowed to to serve alcohol until midnight.

Maui, Molokai and Lanai — all in Maui County — allow for gatherings of up to five people. Beaches and Maui County Parks are open.

On Hawaii Island, outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people are permitted as long as masks are worn and social distancing rules followed. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people. Beaches are open.

Kauai has amended its quarantine rules (see above). It is currently in Tier 4, meaning gatherings of 10 people are allowed indoors and 25 outdoors. Restaurants and bars are open but limited to 50% capacity indoors.

Useful links

Hawaii Trusted Travel Partners

Safe Travels Program

HawaiiGuide.com

Hawaii Covid-19 Travel News and Headlines

