BAFTA Awards 2021: See the full list of winners

Entertainment

The BAFTA film awards, selected by members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, were presented over the weekend.

The drama “Nomadland” led among films with four wins, including best film.

See below for a full list of nominees with winners indicated in bold.

Best Film

“The Father”

“The Mauritanian”

“Nomadland” *WINNER

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding British Film

“Calm With Horses”

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“His House”

“Limbo”

“The Mauritanian”

“Mogul Mowgli”

“Promising Young Woman” *WINNER

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

Director

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

Shannon Murphy (“Babyteeth”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) *WINNER

Jasmila Žbanić (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)

Sarah Gavron (“Rocks”)

Original Screenplay

“Another Round”

“Mank”

“Promising Young Woman” *WINNER

“Rocks”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Adapted Screenplay

Moira Buffini (“The Dig”)

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (“The Father”) *WINNER

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven (“The Mauritanian”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Ramin Bahrani (“The White Tiger”)

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”)

Radha Blank (“The Forty-Year-Old Version”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) *WINNER

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Wunmi Mosaku (“His House”)

Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”)

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) *WINNER

Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar (“Calm With Horses”)

Kosar Ali (“Rocks”)

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Ashley Madekwe (“County Lines”)

Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”)*WINNER

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) *WINNER

Barry Keoghan (“Calm With Horses”)

Alan Kim (“Minari”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night In Miami…”)

Clarke Peters (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Remi Weekes (“His House”) *WINNER

Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai (“Limbo”)

Jack Sidey (“Moffie”)

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (“Rocks”)

Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman (“Saint Maud”)

Film not in English Language

Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen (“Another Round”) *WINNER

Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov (“Dear Comrades!”)

Ladj Ly (“Les Misérables”)

Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh (“Minari”)

Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”)

Documentary

Alexander Nanau (“Collective”)

Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey (“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”)

Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen (“The Dissident”)

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster (“My Octopus Teacher”) *WINNER

Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes (“The Social Dilemma”)

Animated Film

Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae (“Onward”)

Pete Docter, Dana Murray (“Soul”) *WINNER

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young (“Wolfwalkers”)

Original Score

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Mank”)

Emile Mosseri (“Minari”)

James Newton Howard (“News of the World”)

Anthony Willis (“Promising Young Woman”)

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (“Soul”) *WINNER

Casting

Shaheen Baig (“Calm with Horses”)

Alexa L. Fogel (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Julia Kim (“Minari”)

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu (“Promising Young Woman”)

Lucy Pardee (“Rocks”) *WINNER

Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Erik Messerschmidt (“Mank”)

Alwin H. Küchler (“The Mauritanian”)

Dariusz Wolski (“News of the World”)

Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”) *WINNER

Editing

Yorgos Lamprinos (“The Father”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Frédéric Thoraval (“Prominsg Young Woman”)

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (“Sound of Metal”) *WINNER

Alan Baumgarten (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Production Design

Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald (“The Dig”)

Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone (“The Father”)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (“Mank”) *WINNER

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan (“News of the World”)

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer (“Rebecca”)

Costume Design

Michael O’Connor (“Ammonite”)

Alice Babidge (“The Dig”)

Alexandra Byrne (“Emma”)

Ann Roth (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) *WINNER

Trish Summerville (“Mank”)

Make up and Hair

Jenny Shircore (“The Dig”)

Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) *WINNER

Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams (“Mank”)

Mark Coulier (“Pinocchio”)

Sound

Nominees TBC (“Greyhound”)

Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney (“News of the World”)

Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder (“Nomadland”)

Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker(“Soul”)

Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc (“Sound of Metal”) *WINNER

Special Visual Effects

Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt (“Greyhound”)

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins (“The Midnight Sky”)

Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury (“Mulan”)

Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher (“The One and Only Ivan”)

Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (“Tenet”) *WINNER

British Short Animation

Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe (“The Fire Next Time”)

Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf (“The Owl and the Pussycat”) *WINNER

Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein (“The Song of a Lost Boy”)

British Short Film

Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman (“Eyelash”)

Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies (“Lizard”)

John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja (“Lucky Break”)

Ghada Eldemellawy (“Miss Curvy”)

Farah Nabulsi (“The Present”) *WINNER

EE Rising Star Award