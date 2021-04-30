Covid-19 travel restrictions state by state

Entertainment

Total cases of Covid-19 have reached around the 32.3 million mark in the United States. Though some states continue to enforce travel restrictions and quarantines, in general more states have been moving toward looser restrictions or none at all in recent weeks. The situation remain in flux, though.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still warns against nonessential travel at this time. If you do decide to travel to another state, it is vital that you stay updated on the latest statewide regulations.

On April 2, the CDC released new guidance for domestic travelers who have been fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine. Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to self-quarantine, and they don’t need to test negative before or after their travels unless the destination requires it. States that still have travel restrictions may have exceptions for fully vaccinated travelers — check the details before you go.

Even if some US states have no restrictions on allowing leisure travel, all their official websites have important Covid-19 safety information. For instance, some states still have mandates on face masks in public settings.

This list is alphabetical and includes links to state websites that have important details you should read before you cross state lines:

Alabama

As of April 23, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Alabama. However, visitors should be aware of the state’s mask mandate, as it applies to travelers, too. It’s effective through May 5 (though it’s been extended numerous times). You can check here for updates.

Alaska

UPDATE: Visitors to Alaska are no longer required to have a negative result from a Covid-19 test to enter, though voluntary testing within 72 hours of arrival is still highly recommended. You’re requested to upload results to the Alaska Safe Travels portal. You can also test for free upon arrival. Fully vaccinated travelers are not asked to test or self-quarantine. Airport testing remains available. Starting June 1, all travelers to Alaska at participating airports will be able to get a free Covid-19 vaccine.

You can read this PDF file from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on testing recommendations and procedures. More information: State of Alaska.

Arizona

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Arizona. Check here for updates. Here’s a direct link for information on Native American lands in the state. And you can click here to see the status of specific tourist sites.

Arkansas

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Arkansas. Check here for updates.

California

Almost all of California is open to out-of-state visitors again. People are encouraged but not required to self-quarantine upon entering the state. All restrictions except those on conventions of more than 5,000 people are expected to be lifted by June 15. Would-be visitors are advised by the state to call ahead for possible local restrictions, and you can click here to find out local travel information. You can check here for updates on California more generally.

Colorado

As of April 30, there were no travel restrictions in Colorado. You can check here for general updates about the state. You can click here for regional information about what’s open.

Connecticut

Connecticut no longer has travel restrictions. Covid-19 tests and quarantines are now just recommended but not required. Travelers are asked to follow CDC travel guidelines. Please check here for updates and details.

Delaware

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Delaware. Check here for updates.

Florida

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Florida. Check here for updates.

Georgia

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Georgia. Check here for updates.

Hawaii

Hawaii has had an evolving set of travel requirements. You should read them thoroughly before you plan a trip and check often for updates.

Travelers 5 and older who want to bypass the 10-day mandatory quarantine must have their negative Covid-19 test results — from a trusted testing partner — taken within 72 hours of the final leg of departure. You must upload your negative test result to the Safe Travels system before you leave or, as an alternative to uploading, bring a hard copy of a negative test result before boarding your flight. For more information, check here.

Idaho

As of April 30, there are no statewide travel restrictions in Idaho. Check here for updates.

Illinois

As of April 30, there were no statewide restrictions in Illinois, but visitors heading to Chicago have been placed in two categories — orange and yellow. People from an orange state must quarantine for 10 days unless they have a negative Covid-19 test result no more than 72 hours old or have been vaccinated and meet inoculation guidelines. Travelers coming from a yellow state do not need to quarantine or take a prearrival test, but they are asked to wear a mask and social distance.

Check here for more information before you travel to Chicago and see whether your state is orange or yellow. Check here for information on the rest of Illinois.

Indiana

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Indiana. Check here for updates.

Iowa

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Iowa. Anyone 2 and older is encouraged to wear a face covering in indoor public settings. Check here for updates and gathering restrictions.

Kansas

While mostly open, Kansas has some rather specific quarantine requirements based on previous travel destinations. They are subject to frequent change. Check here for updates and more details.

Kentucky

UPDATE: Out-of-state leisure travel is discouraged unless you’re fully vaccinated, but Kentucky has no official travel restrictions. Read Kentucky’s travel advisory here.

Louisiana

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Louisiana. Check here for updates.

Maine

UPDATE: Starting May 1, visitors from all states will be exempt from travel restrictions unless determined otherwise by the Maine CDC. Travelers must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival and fill out a travel protocol form if they are arriving from a nonexempt state. No states were nonexempt on the eve of the new order. Check here for updates.

Maryland

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Maryland. Travelers are still strongly encouraged to wear masks. Find out more at VisitMaryland guide.

Massachusetts

All visitors, including residents, are asked to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Travelers who have a negative Covid-19 test up to 72 hours before arrival are exempt. Visitors may also test once they arrive in the state, but are asked to quarantine until they receive a negative result. For more exemptions and updates, check here.

Michigan

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Michigan. Check here for updates.

Minnesota

As of April 30, there were no official statewide travel restrictions in Minnesota. Find out more: Explore Minnesota | Minnesota Department of Health.

Mississippi

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Mississippi. Check here for updates.

Missouri

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Missouri. Check here for updates.

Montana

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Montana. Travel restrictions might vary at Native American reservations. Please check here for updates.

Nebraska

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Nebraska. International travelers have Covid-19 testing and quarantining requirements, which can be found here.

Nevada

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Nevada. Check here for updates.

New Hampshire

Domestic visitors to New Hampshire no longer need to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test to travel to New Hampshire, but it is still recommended to get tested three to five days after arrival. However, people who have had traveled internationally within 10 days of arriving in New Hampshire or have been on a cruise ship do need to follow testing and quarantine protocols unless they meet certain exceptions. Check here for important details.

New Jersey

UPDATE: Unvaccinated travelers from anywhere other than New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware should self-quarantine at their home, hotel or other temporary lodging with the following in mind:

— If travel is unavoidable, you should consider getting tested with a viral test (not an antibody test) one to three days before the trip and again three to five days afterward.

— If you test negative, you should quarantine for seven days after travel. If testing is not available or results are delayed, you should quarantine for 10 days after travel.

— You’re requested to fill out a voluntary online survey.

Fully vaccinated people or people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past three months are exempt from precautions. Please click here for details and updates.

New Mexico

People traveling from out-of-state are recommended to self-quarantine for 10 days or the length of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter. Exemptions from low-risk states are allowed, but currently, only Hawaii is deemed low risk. Check here for updates.

New York

As of April 10, the quarantine protocols for asymptomatic domestic and international travelers to New York were lifted. People are still asked to fill out a New York state traveler heath form unless coming from a bordering state. You can check here for crucial details.

North Carolina

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in North Carolina. Check here for updates and details.

North Dakota

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in North Dakota. Check here for updates.

Ohio

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Ohio. The state encourages travelers to follow CDC guidance. Check here for details.

Oklahoma

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Oklahoma. Check here for updates.

Oregon

People arriving in Oregon from other states or countries, including returning Oregon residents, are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. Nonessential travel, which includes tourism, is discouraged. Check here for updates and details as well as exemption requirements. Oregon also has a county-by-county risk assessment map you can check before you travel.

Pennsylvania

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Pennsylvania. Check here for updates.

Puerto Rico

To visit this US commonwealth, you need a negative result from a Covid-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours before arrival. If you come without a test result, you must self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of the trip, whichever is shorter. You must also fill out an online travel declaration form. Please check here for details and updates.

Rhode Island

Those traveling to Rhode Island from a state that has a positive testing rate of 5% or more must quarantine for 10 days. Travelers can opt out of the quarantine if they can provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival. This exception does not apply to international arrivals. You can check that list of states here.

Those waiting on test results must self-quarantine until a negative test result arrives. If it’s been at least two weeks since your final Covid-19 vaccine and you are not showing symptoms, you do not need to quarantine. If you’ve tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 90 days and finished your isolation period, you are not required to quarantine or retest unless you display symptoms. You can check here for updates.

South Carolina

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in South Carolina. Check here for updates.

South Dakota

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in South Dakota. Some routes through Native American lands might be closed. Check here for updates.

Tennessee

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Tennessee. Check here for updates.

Texas

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Texas. Check here for updates.

Utah

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Utah, though there is a statewide mask mandate. Check here for updates.

Vermont

Vermont has issued updated travel guidance, effective April 9, for its phased reopening. Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to test or quarantine. Unvaccinated people must get a PCR test for Covid-19 taken no more than three days upon arrival. If the result is negative, no quarantine is required. There is additional guidance for international travelers and returning residents. Check here for updates.

Virginia

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Virginia. The state suggests getting tested one to three days before travel and again three to five days after you return. Check here for updates.

Washington, DC

UPDATE: Visitors are asked to get a test within 72 hours of traveling, and if the test is positive, don’t travel. A PCR test is preferred over antigen test. If you’re visiting DC for more than three days, you are asked to limit activities until you get a second test three to five days after your arrival. If that result is negative, you can expand what you do. There are notable exceptions that don’t require testing:

— If you have been fully vaccinated within 90 days and do not have Covid-19 symptoms.

— If you have tested positive for Covid-19 within the past 90 days and don’t have symptoms now.

— If you’re from a list of states that’s updated periodically.

Check here for that list, updates and important details. And you can click here for the status of tourist-oriented sites.

Washington state

As of April 30, there were no travel restrictions in Washington state. Gov. Jay Inslee is encouraging visitors to follow CDC guidelines. Check here for details.

West Virginia

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in West Virginia. Check here for updates.

Wisconsin

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions. However, the state is discouraging nonessential travel. Check here for updates.

Wyoming

As of April 30, there were no statewide travel restrictions in Wyoming. Check here for updates.