Brit Awards 2021: See the full list of winners

The Brit Awards, which highlight music, are taking place Tuesday.

The full list of nominees follows. Check back for winners throughout the night.

British Male

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Youngblud

British Female

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

British Album

Arlo Parks, “Collapsed In Sunbeams”

Celeste, “Not Your Muse”

Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”

J Hus, “Big Conspiracy”

Jessie Ware, “What’s Your Pleasure?”

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

British Single

“Rain,” AJ Tracey and Aitch ft Tay Keith.

“Don’t Need Love,” 220 Kid and Gracey

“Physical,” Dua Lipa

“Head & Heart,” Joel Corry ft. MNEK

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

“Ain’t It Different,” Headie One ft AJ Tracey and Stormzy

“Lighter,” Nathan Dawe ft KSI

“Secrets,” Regard and Raye

“Rover,” S1mba feat DTG

“Don’t Rush,” Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One

“Rising Star,” Griff