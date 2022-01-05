TMZ: Billie Eilish to headline Coachella 2022

We could have our second headliner for the 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

Billie Eilish will reportedly headline the festival, TMZ reports.

Eilish is the second act confirmed for this year's festival. Swedish House Mafia has also been announced as one of the other headliners.

Rage Against the Machine was set to headline in 2022, but, TMZ reports that this is no longer the case.

Travis Scott was also planned as a headliner, however, as we reported last month, Goldenvoice has removed Scott from the festival following the Astroworld tragedy.

Neither Goldenvoice nor Travis Scott has announced anything related to Coachella, however, this would leave one headliner slot open for 2022.

The 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival is scheduled to take place April 15-17 & April 22-24, 2022.

A line-up for the popular festival has not been released yet, however, early January is typically the time when Goldenvoice would put that out.

