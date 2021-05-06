Celebrity

Super Model Beverly Johnson, a valley resident, has teamed up with Summer Colony Boutiques to create a unique shopping and charity event this weekend at the Shops and the Gardens on El Paseo.

A VIP reception kicks-off the event Friday at the Summer Colony Boutique, and on Saturday on the Green at the Gardens, four unique designers will bring their wares to the desert for the first time! Plus, at 11:15 Saturday morning, Beverly and Summer Colony Boutique owner Debra Carrington will present awards to honorees who as moms have touched many lives and helped many people. The honorees include Soledad O’Brien, Dolores Robinson, Helene Galen, Ruby Maillian, Selby Dunham and Jami Heidegger. They have improved their professions, communities and lives of others through their work, charity endeavors and braveness. They are all “Women of Change.”

The scheduled events are as follows:

Friday, May 7, 2021: Welcoming VIP Ceremony at Summer Colony Living from 4pm-6pm. The Boutique is located at The Shops on El Paseo: 73061 El Paseo, Ste. 6, Palm Desert. Closing VIP Reception from 6pm-8pm at Imago Galleries at 45-450 CA-74, Palm Desert. There will be a silent auction at Imago Galleries with all proceeds going to charities listed below. Kitchen 86 + Bar will be serving hors d’oeuvres and wine at both locations.

Saturday, May 8, 2021: Shopping for a Cause Extravaganza will begin at 11:00am on the lawn at The Gardens on El Paseo. Limited reserved seating will be provided for VIP ticket holders. Opening remarks by Beverly Johnson and presenting of awards at 11:15am. Shopping will start at noon and 10 percentage of sales from all participating vendors will go to the Barbara Sinatra Center for Abuse Children and Bighorn BAM – Behind A Miracle Bighorn. Shop for yourself, your mother and for the charities that have helped so many families throughout the valley.

Tickets for the VIP events are $175 per person for both events, with 10 percent of all tickets sells going to the charities listed below.

VIP tickets are available at https://summercolonyliving.com/product/supermodel-beverly-johnsons-1st-annaul-mothers-day-weekend-shopping-for-a-cause-extravaganza/