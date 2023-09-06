Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington star in first trailer for ‘Super Models’ docuseries

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Four of the women who inspired the term “supermodel” are getting some majorly overdue recognition in a new docuseries set to premiere on Apple TV+ later this month.

The first trailer for “The Super Models” premiered on Wednesday, featuring a mix of old and new footage of models Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington reflecting on their careers.

The women reveal some of their experiences in the fashion world, from Evangelista mentioning how she would be told to lose weight to Campbell decrying how she lost advertising deals and was “bullied” due to the color of her skin.

The trailer includes commentary from fashion designers such as Donna Karan, as well as footage of the women with the late Gianni Versace and the fashionable troupe’s unmatched group energy.

Time is also dedicated to George Michael’s pop classic “Freedom ’90” and its iconic black and white music video, which made the quartet of beauties – Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy – household names.

“The Super Models,” a four-part series, will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 20.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.