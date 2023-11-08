CMA Awards 2023: See who won
By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
The 2023 Country Music Awards, known as the CMAs, are underway Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee at the Bridgestone Arena, with returning hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.
The evening’s top nominee is Lainey Wilson, who leads the pack with nine nods. Following her are Jelly Roll with five, Luke Combs and Hardy with four each, and Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Joey Moi, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Derek Wells, who each have three nominations.
The performance-heavy telecast is set to feature live songs from Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson and Dan + Shay, among several others.
The CMA Awards are determined by more than 6,000 industry professional members of the Country Music Association, according to the awards website.
The show is airing internationally and will be available for streaming on ABC Instant Access and the next day on Hulu.
Find the full list of nominees below, along with winners indicated in bold:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs *WINNER
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car”– Songwriter: Tracy Chapman *WINNER
“Heart Like A Truck” – Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” – Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
“Tennessee Orange” – Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
“wait in the truck” – Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne *WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde
Director: Reid Long
“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion
Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Director: Patrick Tohill
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Director: Running Bear
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
Director: Justin Clough
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.