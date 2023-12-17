Ziwe teases her chat with George Santos: ‘What could we do to get you to go away?’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Comedian and satirical talk show host Ziwe released a preview of her upcoming interview with former New York Rep. George Santos, who became the sixth lawmaker to be expelled from Congress earlier this month.

“Tomorrow, one jokester and a national joke sit across from each other in a bombshell interview that’s sure to be explosive,” Ziwe is heard saying in a teaser for the interview posted to her Instagram on Sunday.

In one moment previewed, Ziwe asks Santos bluntly: “What could we do to get you to go away?”

According to a news release about the interview, Ziwe will ask Santos about the photos that appeared to show him dressed in drag and his allegiance to former President Donald Trump.

She also appears to prod Santos in the teaser about the various scandals that plagued his tenure on Capitol Hill, which include allegations that he misused his campaign funds and revelations that he fabricated significant parts of his life story and resume.

“Can we be mindful of the DOJ stuff?” Santos asks Ziwe in the teaser.

She retorts: “What do you mean by ‘mindful?’”

Earlier this month, the House voted to expel Santos following the release of a long-awaited report by the House Ethics Committee, which concluded that the congressman had “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.”

Santos announced last month that he would not seek reelection following the release of the report, but he had refused to resign and denounced the investigation as “a disgusting politicized smear.”

Santos has separately pleaded not guilty to 23 federal charges, including allegations of fraud related to Covid-19 unemployment benefits, misusing campaign funds and lying about his personal finances on House disclosure reports.

Ziwe is a comedian and writer who is known for her tongue-in-cheek interview style while speaking with her guests about race, politics and other cultural issues. She starred in “Ziwe,” which aired on Showtime for two seasons.

Earlier this month, Ziwe invited Santos to sit down for a chat via social media, saying he’d be an “iconic guest.” In a reply on X (formerly Twitter), Santos wrote, “let’s do it.”

The full interview will be available to stream on Ziwe’s YouTube channel on Monday.

CNN’s Clare Foran and Haley Talbot contributed to this report.